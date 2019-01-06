Utica City FC Falls To Milwaukee, 7-4

The Milwaukee Wave handed Utica City FC its first home loss of the season with a 7-4 win on Sunday at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The game was played before a second consecutive sellout crowd.

Liam Callihan, Slavisa Ubiparipovic, Lucio Gonzaga and Bo Jelovic scored for UFCF.

Milwaukee remains the MASL's lone unbeaten team at 6-0. Utica City FC fell to 5-2 the the loss.

UCFC will be in action on Friday night when the take on the Mississauga MetroStars on the road.

Utica next home game will take place on Sunday, January 13th when they host the Harrisburg Heat at 2:00.