‘Us’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Reveals His Creepy ‘Get Out’ Follow-Up

Jordan Peele did not get out of Hollywood. He’s got a new horror movie coming soon. It looks incredible. The trailer is above.

It’s Us , starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as a couple who must survive a battle with some very unusual horror movie monsters: Themselves. Or at least they’re twisted mirror versions of themselves. The film looks creepy as hell, and like Get Out , it looks like it’s also chock full of interesting metaphors and symbols. Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in present day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us, from Monkeypaw Productions, stars Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Us opens in theaters on March 15, 2019.