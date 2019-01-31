Even the police in Upstate New York have decided it's just too cold for much of anything, including crime.

The Sheriff's office in Cayuga County has cancelled crime for their area in a post on Facebook:

"Due to the extreme cold the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is joining the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (Kentucky)and will be canceling all misdemeanor and felony activities.

Criminals please take note, it is too cold to commit crimes! Criminals please, stay inside, watch Netflix, call crime stoppers on other criminals, anything, but for the love of polar bears, do not go outside and commit crimes. # polarvortex ** Thank you to the McCracken County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office for sharing this public service announcement **"

The post has been shared over 575 times - hopefully some of those share discouraged criminals from committing crimes - or at least encouraged a few people to stay home and watch Netflix.

Do you think criminals are going to take the Sheriff up on his offer to just stay home over the next few days?

[H/T CNYCentral.com]