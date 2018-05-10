Upstate Brewing School Ranked #1 In The Country

One upstate college has won the title as Grand National Champion brewing school in North America at the 2018 U.S.Open College Beer Championships and is going to be offering a degree in brewing. Morrisville State College has teamed up with the Brewhouse in Morrisville, NY. The brewmaster at the Copper Turret Restaurant and Brewhouse is Michael Coons. He is part of the new brewing science degree program at Morrisville State College that opened just last Fall.

photo credit - Britney Rose

This contest is all about the quality of the beer produced by the student brewers and is open to any school in North America. The college hopes to have its full brewing curriculum developed for the fall of 2019. Students at that point would be able to enroll in what will be the first 4-year brewing program in the State University of New York system.

photo credit - Ryan McVay/ThinkStock

To reach the award of the top brew school the college won three medals for the submitted beers. the school won GOLD for The Crop PilsnerSilver for The Arsenal IPA and Bronze for Belgian Draft Horse Belgian Tripel.

photo credit -Britney Rose