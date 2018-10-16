Unseasonably Cold Temps, 35 MPH Winds and Flurries in CNY

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday ushering in the unseasonably cold air into CNY. Rain showers will change to snow showers Wednesday night which will linger into Thursday morning.

The coldest air so far this season will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. Winds may gust to 35 mph late Wednesday, with snow showers or flurries possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Light accumulations are possible in higher elevations of Central New York.

National Weather Service out of Binghamton

Strong cold air continues through Wednesday night with gusty northwesterly winds possibly reaching 35 mph. Cold winds mixed with the warm ground, snow amounts will be limited, but this will indeed be the first accumulating snow of the season for higher elevations of Central New York. The hills of Southern Onondaga-Cayuga- Madison-Cortland-Chenango counties could get around an inch or so. However, as rain changes to snow Wednesday evening - first at higher elevations and then working its way down - it could be briefly heavy given the instability, and an isolated lightning strike cannot be ruled out. By dawn Thursday, temperatures reach lows of upper 20s-mid 30s.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 48. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow showers likely before 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 1am and 3am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

[ NWS ]