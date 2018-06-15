U2 to Reissue Three Albums on Vinyl

U2's vinyl reissue campaign continues with the first two studio records they put out in the '90s as well as their first compilation. Achtung Baby, Zooropa and The Best of 1980-1990 will come out on July 27 in newly remastered two-LP sets, pressed onto 180-gram vinyl, with reproductions of the original artwork and a digital download card.

In order to fill out a fourth side for Zooropa, remixes of the singles "Lemon" and "Numb" are included. The Best Of includes the Joshua Tree cut "One Tree Hill," which were left off the CD and digital versions of the best-of set.

Achtung Baby reinvented the band's sound when it was released in 1991. With the help of producers Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, they added electronic and industrial music to their music, while their lyrical focus shifted from political to personal issues. Zooropa, which came out in 1993, expanded on those sounds and saw the band add irony and satire into its music. Coupled with understated vocals by Bono, the album ran contrary to the grunge and alternative sounds that were dominating radio playlists at the time.

The Best of 1980-1990 chronicles the decade before Achtung Baby, with classics like "New Year's Day," "Pride (In the Name of Love)" and "With or Without You."

You can check out the track listings below, and pre-order any or all of them at U2's web store.

U2, 'Achtung Baby' Track Listing

Side 1

1. "Zoo Station"

2. "Even Better Than the Real Thing"

3. "One"

Side 2

1. "Until the End Of The World"

2. "Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses"

3. "So Cruel"

Side 3

1. "The Fly"

2. "Mysterious Ways"

3. "Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World"

Side 4

1. "Ultra Violet (Light My Way)"

2. "Acrobat"

3. "Love Is Blindness"

U2, 'Zooropa' Track Listing

Side 1

1. "Zooropa"

2. "Baby Face"

3. "Numb"

Side 2

1. "Lemon"

2. "Stay (Faraway, So Close!)"

3. "Daddy’s Gonna Pay for Your Crashed Car"

Side 3

1. "Some Days Are Better Than Others"

2. "The First Time"

3. "Dirty Day"

4. "The Wanderer"

Side 4

1. "Lemon (The Perfecto Mix)"

2. "Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)"

U2, 'The Best of 1980-1990' Track Listing

Side 1

1. "Pride (In the Name of Love)"

2. "New Year’s Day"

3. "With or Without You"

4. "Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For"

Side 2

1. "Sunday Bloody Sunday"

2. "Bad"

3. "Where the Streets Have No Name"

4. "I Will Follow"

Side 3

1. "The Unforgettable Fire"

2. "Sweetest Thing"

3. "Desire"

4. "When Love Comes to Town"