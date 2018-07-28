Tyketto Frontman Recalls Guns N’ Roses Studio Fight

Tyketto frontman Danny Vaughn recalled his experience regarding a fight between Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N’ Roses that took place in the early '90s.

Vaughn had been hired to record backing vocals for Yes ’ Union album and was taking a break with producer Jonathan Elias in the lounge of a Los Angeles studio.

“I was looking out the window when a BMW convertible pulled up in front,” Vaughn recently told Totally Driven Entertainment . “The backseat was loaded down with gold and platinum framed discs. The driver, in spandex bike shorts, T-shirt and do-rag, hopped out and gathered them up in his arms and marched into studio A. It was Axl Rose. GnR were working on one of the Use Your Illusion albums at the time. About 10 minutes later, still sitting in the lounge having coffee, we hear this massive ruckus coming from Studio A. Shouting, stuff being thrown around and smashed, all kinds of noise.”

Minutes later, Slash came "storming out of the studio and plops himself down in the sofa seat next to me," Vaughn recalled. "Nobody says a word for a while. Then, quietly, he says to us, ‘I fucking hate when he comes to the studio.'”

After years of increasing creative disagreements -- including an extremely contentious 1994 re-recording of the Rolling Stones ' "Sympathy for the Devil," during which Rose allegedly had another guitarist record over Slash's parts -- Rose announced that Slash was out of the group in a fax sent to MTV on Halloween 1996.

It would be nearly two decades before Slash and bassist Duff McKagan returned to Guns N' Roses . The group has since traveled ( without incident ) all over the world with their massively successful Not in This Lifetime tour, and recently released an expanded version of their 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction .

Vaughn noted that his experience working on the Yes album had also been uneasy, and compared Elias’ production task to Spinal Tap : “Band members walking up to him and handing him a couple of words of lyric on a scrap of paper, saying, ‘Work this into the song,'" he said. "Jonathan would reply, ‘Which one?’ and would be told, ‘Doesn’t matter, any of them. ... Union is possibly the most misnamed album title in history!”