Two Rome women have been arrested after they were allegedly found to be in possession of over 28,000 untaxed cigarettes.

According to Rome Police, members of the patrol division pulled over a grey Ford Escape on North Madison Street Saturday morning following a suspicious activity complaint. The complaint was in regards to the Ford lurking in the 300-400 block of W. Dominick Street.

Rome Police Officers Ryan Crever and Jacob Clark pulled the vehicle over and discovered the driver, 24-year-old Marissa L. Mariano, had a suspended driver's license. Upon further investigation, the officers discovered a total of 10,800 untaxed cigarettes inside the vehicle.

Rome Police Department

Another 17,600 illegal cigarettes were later discovered at the residence of Mariano and her passenger, 25-year-old Cindy M. Dozois. It appears the cigarettes were purchased in Basom, NY and allegedly transported into Rome by the two women. The street value of the tobacco products is estimated to be $8,500.