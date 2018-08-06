Dee Snider Says Twisted Sister Shouldn’t Be in the Rock Hall

If you've wondered what has kept metal icons Twisted Sister out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , frontman Dee Snider has the answer: "We don't make that mark."

In a recent interview on the radio show Full Metal Jackie , Snider discussed his own legacy and his band's lasting impact on the genre. "I've been realizing it for a while, but again, I am an egomaniac and a narcissist but not to the point where I think, or if people say, if Twisted Sister should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?" he said. "No, we shouldn't. They say, 'What?' No, we don't make that mark."

Snider noted that is band "had an effect and with me personally, apparently it goes beyond. Things like creating what became Headbangers Ball and going to Washington and fighting censorship. All these things together have made an impression on a lot of young musicians, and I've met so many of them -- mostly courtesy of my daughter dragging me to festivals and hardcore shows -- and it's amazing that all these young people wanted to work with me. I said 'young.' Compared to me they're young. It was just an incredible outpouring and very touching honestly."

Often dismissed by music critics and ignored by mainstream music fans, the band has put out seven studio albums, and even more live records, since 1982 — already a decade into its career. Their third LP, 1984's triple-platinum Stay Hungry , included their biggest and most enduring hits, including anthems like "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock." Snider upped his profile in 1985 when he testified before a Senate committee against the Parents Music Resource Center's censorship demands.

Snider's was recently nudged back into the studio by Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta, who produced his new solo album, For the Love of Metal , which came out last month.