The Twilight Zone is our favorite Super Bowl trailer this year. Hands down.

It look like part of the Super Bowl itself, but then the footage glitches and Jim Nantz’s voice disappears — the advantage, I guess, of the Super Bowl being on CBS and your show airing on CBS All Access. Then all the people in the stadium vanish. Then Jordan Peele is talking — in a voice very reminiscent of Rod Serling, the creator and host of the original Twilight Zone . Then there are multiple Peeles; walking on the field and sitting in the stands.

There’s a spinning pinwheel vertigo effect on the scoreboard. And a door, of course. There was always a door in the opening credits of The Twilight Zone . Like:

Peele steps through the door and vanishes and finally we get that classic theme music — and the classic logo, which is fun to see as well. It’s a very effective way to set the mood for the new series — which will begin with a first season of 10 episodes featuring actors like Adam Scott, John Cho, Sanaa Lathan, Jacob Tremblay, Greg Kinnear, Steven Yeun, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Here’s hoping this new series is a place full of shadow and substance, things and ideas. If it’s not, I’m going to be so bummed. The Twilight Zone with host Jordan Peele premieres on CBS All Access on April 1.