Trey Edward Shults blew us away in 2015 with his debut feature Krisha, then took on the horror genre with last year’s It Comes at Night. Now his next film is lining up its cast and composers, and the whole thing sounds incredible.

Shults’ next film will be Waves, a musical drama, but as anyone familiar with his last two films knows, that doesn’t exactly mean this will strictly be a musical, in the traditional sense. His It Comes At Night was a family survival drama in the vein of horror, while you could almost say the opposite of Krisha, a family drama about alcoholism and estrangement that creates a nightmarish vision of an addict’s disintegrating mind. The project has lined up some great actors, including Manchester By the Sea and Lady Bird‘s Lucas Hedges, This Is Us and American Crime Story‘s Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr. of It Comes At Night, and Lost In Space‘s Taylor Russell.

Variety describes the project as a musical about “two young couples as they navigate the emotional minefield of growing up and falling in love.” The trade says the film will be almost entirely synchronized to music and, most exciting, the score will be composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Last year, Shults told ScreenCrush a bit about Waves, likening it to a trio of classic films set in the ‘70s:

It’s like, kids in high school and stuff, but it’s in the vein of Boogie Nights or Goodfellas. You know what I mean? Dazed and Confused. That’s how it flows.