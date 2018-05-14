Perfection is real, but just out of reach. Following word that SYFY passed on Kevin Bacon‘s Tremors sequel series, the full trailer has burrowed its way onto the web for a taste of what might have been.

It’s unclear exactly who leaked the footage (cough, Devin Schmacon, cough), but our first look at a proper Tremors sequel sees Bacon back in his 1990 role as Valentine McKee; hero that thwarted the “Graboid” invasion the first time around. There are more than a few shades of the recently-canceled Ash Vs. Evil Dead here, but the combination of classic horror filmmaking and Bacon’s charm might make this a slam-dunk for any network inspired to take up the mantle:

Bacon stated previously, “Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward.” The original 1990 film’s leading man both starred in and executive produced the new series, which picked up twenty-five years later with his character Valentine McKee “attempting to save the town again — but this time, also battling age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.” The Secret Circle alum Andrew Miller showran the pilot directed by Vincenzo Natali.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, the original 1990 Tremors saw monstrous burrowing “Graboid” worms invading the town of Perfection, Nevada, with a cast that featured Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, Michael Gross and Reba McEntire. The film also spawned four direct-to-video sequels and a prior TV series.

It’s unclear why SYFY passed on the pilot, given the effort involved to develop Tremors over a few years, but check out the original trailer below and stay tuned.