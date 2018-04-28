SYFY Passes on Kevin Bacon’s ‘Tremors’ TV Series
The worm has officially turned, but not in the direction anyone expected. Despite setting Kevin Bacon to reprise his famous Tremors role in a new TV series based on the cult classic, SYFY has apparently passed on returning to Perfection, Nevada.
Bacon himself announced the news over Instagram, saying “Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward.” The original 1990 film’s leading man both starred in and executive produced the new series, which picked up twenty-five years later with his character Valentine McKee “attempting to save the town again — but this time, also battling age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.” The Secret Circle alum Andrew Miller showran the pilot directed by Vincenzo Natali. Said Bacon:
#Tremors Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality. Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!
For those unfamiliar with the franchise, the original 1990 Tremors saw monstrous burrowing “Graboid” worms invading the town of Perfection, Nevada, with a cast that featured Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, Michael Gross and Reba McEntire. The film also spawned four direct-to-video sequels and a prior TV series.
It’s unclear why SYFY passed on the pilot, given the effort involved to develop Tremors over a few years, but check out the original trailer below and stay tuned.
