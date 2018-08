The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for motorists in the Town of Whitestown.

Starting tonight at 7:00 and continuing through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., motorists traveling on Route 5/12 north between the Yahnundasis intersection and the Route 5/8/12, 840 interchange can expect to see a substantial increase in construction activity with night time asphalt paving operations taking place.