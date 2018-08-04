Toxic Algae Blooms Spike In Two Popular Spots In Oneida County

The state Department of Environmental is reporting that toxic algae blooms have been discovered in 55 water bodies across the state. Locally here in CNY, at least two popular spots are affected.

Syracuse.com reports that Verona Beach still remains closed to swimming because of the persistent algae bloom.

This week's DEC list includes two spots in Oneida County:

1) Oneida Lake

2) Turtle Pond Delta Lk SP

Warm temperatures and calm days aid in the growth of the algae. Keep an eye on this stuff in the water throughout the remainder of your summer.

