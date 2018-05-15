UPDATE- Tornado Watch Removed
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Otsego, Chenango, Fulton and Montgomery Counties until 8PM tonight.
UPDATE- The National Weather Service has lifted the watch.
The National Weather Service out of Binghamton reports that a cold front is moving through the region with a line of showers and thunderstorms. WKTV reports that the threat for severe weather is less across the Mohawk Valley and North Country as clouds and rain have been around throughout the day. A few non-severe thunderstorms are possible but the best chance is to the south of the Mohawk Valley.
Keep in mind that this is through 8PM tonight.