The President of the United States will be making a stop in Utica, NY on Monday for a fundraiser for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's re-election campaign. The big question that everyone is asking is where this is taking place.

Due to security and privacy reasons, the location of the event has been kept under wraps. Of course there have been rumors, but that's all they can be. The official invitation to the event indicates a time and location for the event will be disclosed upon RSVP.

What we know for sure is that President Trump will fly from Fort Drum to Griffiss Airport in Rome on Air Force One. His motorcade will then bring him to the location. They only thing the general public can do is surmise where the fundraiser will take place.

1. Yahnundasis Golf Club

2. Turning Stone Resort Casino

3. The Stanley Theater

4. Double Tree by Hilton at The Hotel Utica

5. The Adirondack Bank Center

6. The Fort Schuyler Club

7. Hotel at Utica Center

8. The Trackside Restaurant at Union Station

9. Ocean Blue Restaurant and Oyster Bar

10. Vernon National Shooting Preserve

These are all possible locations strictly based on the feasibility of these locations being used for this specific type of event. What are your suggestions? Do you think he will be visiting one of these locations or could it be a private residence or business? The one thing that is for sure is the 45th President Donald J. Trump will be in Utica on Monday, August 13th in the afternoon.