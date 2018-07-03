That was quick. Just last week it was reported that Paramount and Skydance were eyeing a trio of actors to potentially play a key role opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick: Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Nicholas Hoult were all in the running for the part of Goose’s son, and it looks like the powers that be have already selected Cruise’s co-pilot.

Per Variety, Miles Teller will play the son of Anthony Edwards’ Goose in the long-developing Top Gun sequel. Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role from the 1986 film directed by the late Tony Scott. Teller’s character will become Maverick’s new co-pilot and protege in the sequel helmed by Tron: Legacy and Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski.

Teller, who most recently appeared in the dramas Thank You for Your Service and Only the Brave, beat out Everybody Wants Some!! star Glen Powell and X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult for the part. In addition to Top Gun: Maverick, Teller also stars in the upcoming Amazon series Too Old to Die Young, created by Nicolas Winding Refn and acclaimed graphic novelist Ed Brubaker.

Top Gun: Maverick will bring Cruise & Co. into the modern age, exploring a fighter pilot’s place in a world that increasingly relies on drone technology. Val Kilmer will also reprise his role from the 1986 film, despite health issues that led to the actor being heavily dubbed for The Snowman.