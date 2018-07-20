Tom Cruise ’s Maverick is coming back, he’s got a young protege , and now he’s found his female lead.

The upcoming Top Gun sequel is quickly filling out its cast. After Miles Teller beat out Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell to play the son of Maverick’s wingman Goose (Anthony Edwards) in the new movie, now Jennifer Connelly is in talks to join the cast. Per The Hollywood Reporter , the Oscar-winner would star opposite Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick as a single mother – huh, a lot of leading single mom casting news today – who runs a local bar by the Naval base. The real question, though, is if her bar comes equipped with karaoke, and if so, will Cruise once again show off his vocal skills ?

Top Gun: Maverick finds Cruise reprising his pilot from the 1986 film by the late Tony Scott. The sequel comes from director Joseph Kosinski ( Oblivion, Tron: Legacy ), who most recently directed Connelly and Teller in his firefighter drama Only the Brave . Production is set to kick off this fall in San Diego.

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters on July 12, 2019.