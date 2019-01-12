As we sit here in the year of our Lord Marvin the Martian 2019, we still don’t have a sequel to Space Jam . Some people think this is a good thing. Others do not. (Those people are kind of nuts, but it’s okay, we still love you.) There is supposedly a Space Jam 2 in the works, with LeBron James replacing Michael Jordan in the role of the remarkable human basketball player surrounded by the Looney Tunes in a story about space aliens and cartoons playing hoops. But apparently we almost got a Space Jam sequel nearly two decades ago.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk tweeted this today, when he shared a bit of unknown backstory. Apparently, there was nearly a Space Jam sequel involving skateboarding called Skate Jam. It was killed by the unofficial follow-up to Space Jam , Looney Tunes: Back in Action , which wasn’t nearly as successful as Space Jam in 2003. And well...

Damn you, Brendan Fraser! What did you do? What did you do?!?

Tony Hawk, the undisputed grand poobah of skating video games, has a new one out called called Skate Jam , so kudos to him for drumming up tangential publicity and getting people to Google search “skate jam” with this timely piece of movie lore. Now he can enjoy a lifetime of people asking him “Dude, why didn’t you make Skate Jam ? That would have been sick, man.”

Maybe Hawk can make a cameo in the upcoming Space Jam 2 where he uses his skateboard to dunk on the Monstars and then says “Time for a Skate Jam !” and smiles at the camera while fireworks go off in the background.