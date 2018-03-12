Oh hai Joker.

The men and women of Nerdist are sick. Very sick. So sick they got Tommy Wiseau , the creator and star of The Room , to dress up like Heath Ledger’s Joker and create an “audition” tape for the role of the Clown Prince of Crime. The results truly must be seen to be believed.

I gotta say: He does better than I would have expected. He definitely doesn’t understand the sentence “Why so serious?” and puts the accent on the wrong word. (In Tommy land, the line sounds more like “Why? So serious!”) He also does not seem to have a good grasp on the old “Jingle Bells, Batman smells” song. But I would not have expected him to.

And to his credit, some of his line readings are actually ... genuinely disturbing? I wouldn’t necessarily say Tommy Wiseau would make a good Joker, but he might actually make a pretty creepy one. Certainly he has the right demented air. I could see him yelling “WHY YOU BETRAY ME?” at Ben Affleck. If those rumors that Joaquin Phoenix is in line to make the standalone Joker movie for Warner Bros. don’t pan out, DC may want to take a look at this thing. Maybe the Joker could throw a football in an alley, but the football is dipped in a chemical that makes everyone laugh or go “Cheep! Cheep cheep cheep cheep!” or something.