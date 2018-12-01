Tommy Lee is considering legal action against Travis Scott after learning that the rapper's new tour includes a roller coaster Lee believes looks too much like those that he used on Motley Crue tours between 2011 and 2015.

"Just found out this fucking idiot @travisscott or someone on his team ripped off the 360 and the Crüecifly!" Lee posted on Instagram. "WTF!! Get an original idea bro ...(swipe to see who did this shit first). BRB there’s more ..."

That was soon followed by, "ANNNNND not one rip off but TWO. DOPE. I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my shit. What do you guys think???"

Both posts contained videos of Scott's and Lee's respective stunts, so you can judge for yourself. Lee followed up those with a tweet that said, "Hey @trvisXX lawyer up!"

Laurie L. Soriano, an attorney for Scott, told TMZ , "Tommy didn’t invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there’s no legal basis for his accusatory outburst. The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design."

Watch Tommy Lee's '360' in Action

Watch Tommy Lee's 'Cruecifly' in Action

Travis Scott's Roller Coaster

Gary Miller, Getty Images

Lee debuted the 360 -- an extension of the rotating cage he used on the Girls, Girls, Girls tour -- when the band celebrated its 30th anniversary. Ironically, Lee was sued by someone who claimed Lee stole his idea, but the drummer eventually prevailed in court .

The 360 was followed by the Cruecifly , which went out above the audience, though it wasn't used at some venues because their roofs couldn't support it. The Cruecifly got stuck shortly after taking off during Motley Crue's last concert, a New Year's Eve 2015 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Scott, who reached No. 1 this past summer with Astroworld -- named after a closed amusement park in his native Houston -- launched his tour earlier this month. His stop at New York's Madison Square Garden last night made headlines because his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner , rode the roller coaster with him.