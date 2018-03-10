Tommy Lee Quits Social Media

After publicly revealing injuries he says he sustained at the hands of his 21-year-old son, former Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has bid farewell to social media, saying he "Can’t read anymore liesss."

As previously reported , Lee posted a picture of himself with a swollen lip to his Instagram feed, telling followers it was the handiwork of his son Brandon. Local police confirmed that they'd been called to Lee's residence, where Brandon had reportedly been living part-time, and Lee was ultimately checked into a nearby hospital. Tabloid network TMZ suggested alcohol had been a factor, quoting sources who said Brandon had been acting in self-defense — something Lee quickly and angrily denied.

Brandon Lee, meanwhile, has corroborated those accounts with his own statement , which calls the incident "a result of my father's alcoholism" and underscores his commitment to getting his dad the help he allegedly needs.

"I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition," said Brandon. "I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy."

That earned a scornful retort from Tommy Lee, who described himself as "happier than I’ve been in my entire life" and claimed that far from arranging for an intervention, Brandon "barely spoke to me while [he was] here" and was "just coverin [his] ass."

Brandon's mother and Tommy's ex-wife, actress Pamela Anderson, then issued her own statement on the matter, declaring that the elder Lee is "a disaster spinning out of control" who she prays "gets the help he needs."

She goes on to tell TMZ , "Unfortunately he has made this private matter very public. I have always tried only to set record straight. Trying to paint him as not a bad guy. Just one who is human and made mistakes. He still cannot handle the guilt about his abusive behavior and has never taken responsibility for what he has done. Let’s hope this will be his saving grace. I can only pray for him. And protect my sons, who also fiercely protect me."

Clearly, this is a family dispute that's destined to play out in the legal system — and given that Tommy Lee is pressing charges against his son, it looks likely to have its chance sooner than later. But in the meantime, fans may have to turn to the gossip networks for updates: Tommy announced he was walking away from social media shortly after trading barbs with his son.

3/8/18 11:30 AM EST UPDATE: Quitting Ain't Easy...