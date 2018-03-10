Tommy Lee Says His Son Knocked Him Unconscious

Earlier today, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee posted a picture of himself with a swollen lip to his Instagram account. He says it was the work of his 21-year-old son, Brandon, the eldest of his two children with Pamela Anderson.

"My heart is broken," he wrote. "You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!" Lee has since deleted the post.

Full details have yet to be confirmed, but TMZ is reporting that a source "connected to Brandon" told them that Tommy was drunk at the time and that Brandon acted in self-defense.

UPDATE: TMZ has added to their story, saying, "The fight happened Monday night, and we've confirmed police responded to Tommy's Calabasas home around 10:45 PM. No arrests, but officers took a report. Tommy was transported to a hospital where he got checked out."

Lee has denied TMZ's account (see below).

3/7 UPDATE: TMZ has confirmed with the police that the fight between Brandon and Tommy Lee was triggered by the Twitter conversation with Piers Morgan about Anderson's interview with Morgan referenced below. Brandon is currently being investigated for criminal battery, and Tommy is pressing charges.

They add that Brandon says that he moved back in with his father on a part-time basis "because he's trying to help his dad overcome alcohol issues." However, the police report does not mention alcohol.

On Monday, Lee took exception to an interview of Anderson by Piers Morgan that aired in Britain on Saturday. According to the Blast , she discussed Lee's 1998 arrest on a felony charge of spousal battery, to which he pleaded no contest and served six months in jail. He tweeted at Morgan, "ur interviews w/ Donald Trump & my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old shit but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, “The abuser” (who she texts everyday & asks for me back)."

That led to a back-and-forth between Morgan and Lee, with Morgan responding, "Morning Tommy! Lovely to hear from you. I'm not responsible for what Pamela told me about your marriage so I suggest you take it up with her."

Lee came back with, “I suggest you don’t interview her. Are you that desperate for people to interview? She literally has nothing going on so she brings up old drama for attention. I’m sure there’s some people better worth your time. Lovely to hear from you too ha.”

"I like Pamela and I like you," Morgan replied. "If you fancy doing an interview yourself, I would be happy to let you have your say?"

Lee declined, saying, "No, I’m just tired of hearing the same old bullshit. Fuckin broken record," to which Morgan said, "Fair enough," and the conversation became more pleasant after that.

Lee wrote, sang and dedicated the song "Brandon" from Motley Crue's 1997 album Generation Swine to his then one-year-old son.