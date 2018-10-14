Utica’s Annual Tomato Pie Day Announced For 2019

If you need an excuse to start thinking about getting past the upcoming CNY winter, how about setting your sights on Utica's annual Tomato Pie Day in April of 2019...

Arguably one of the most beloved of the Utica-born dishes, this is the 3rd year that tomato pie has been celebrated with an event all it's own hosted at the Parkway Center by the people from I Love Utica. It's a Saturday from noon-4p and if you're available (which is likely at this stage), throw it on your calendar but don't wait till then to throw some in your mouth...