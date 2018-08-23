Watch Tom Petty’s New ‘You and Me’ Fan-Sourced Video

A video for the "Clubhouse Version" of Tom Petty 's "You and Me" has been released, featuring pictures and video submitted by fans.

The new version of the song (originally from his 2002 album The Last DJ ) will be included in the upcoming Petty box set, An American Treasure , which will be released Sept. 28.

In addition to the fan-sourced material, which the Petty estate solicited "in honor of Tom Petty and his profound 40-year relationship with his fans," the "You and Me" video also features Heartbreaker Benmont Tench playing piano, in footage shot Aug. 3 at the band's "Clubhouse."

You can see the video below.

"You and Me (Clubhouse Version)" is the second track released from An American Treasure . The first, "Keep a Little Soul" — an outtake from 1982's Long After Dark — was released when the box set was announced in July.

An American Treasure consists of 60 tracks across four CDs, plus a 52-page booklet containing rare and previously unpublished photographs of Petty and his bandmates, family and friends. The booklet also features detailed, track-by-track liner notes by journalist Bud Scoppa, who drew upon previous interviews with Petty and new conversations with guitarist Mike Campbell , Tench and longtime Petty engineer Ryan Ulyate, as well as Petty's daughter Adria and wife Dana.

Each CD in An American Treasure is devoted to a specific decade in Petty's career, with a mix of album tracks, outtakes, alternate takes, B-sides and live material. All newly released recordings have been mixed by Ulyate from pristine transfers of the original studio multi-track masters. All 60 recordings have been remastered for the collection by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering. Artwork for the set was created by artist Shepard Fairey from an image of Petty by photographer Mark Seliger.