Tom Petty’s Former House Is for Sale for $5 Million

A six-bedroom, 10-bathroom house in Encino, Calif., that had belonged to Tom Petty is now on the market. The asking price is $4.995 million.

The home on 4626 Encino Ave. holds a major place in Petty's history. On May 17, 1987, 31 years ago today, it burned to the ground, leaving only the basement studio intact. It was determined that the fire was set by an arsonist, who doused the back staircase in lighter fluid. Petty would later say that "I Won't Back Down" was inspired by the fire.

A new house, the one that is now for sale, was rebuilt on the site in 1989, and Petty's ex-wife, Jane Benyo, gained possession of it in their 1996 divorce. But it was eventually foreclosed, and purchased from the bank for $2.6 million by Jenna Mattison, who told The Hollywood Reporter it was "rock star bizarre." She and her partner Donald Woolhouse spent 11 months renovating it from top-to-bottom.

According to the listing, which is held by The Agency, the 11,483-square-foot three-story house sits on a 37,752-square-foot lot, at the end of a secluded street, and is accessible via gate. It features views of the canyon, a pool and spa with an outdoor kitchen, and a pool house with full living quarters, gym, wine storage and another kitchen. A waterfall at the back runs into the pool.