Fans have another week before they can hear the new four-CD Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers box set An American Treasure in its entirety, but another song from the 60-track set, "Gainesville," has been unveiled.

The song, which is named after Petty's Florida hometown, was recorded in February 1998 during the sessions for the Echo album released a year later.

Like many other tracks on An American Treasure , "Gainesville" has never been released before.

You can listen to the song below.

"Gainesville" follows “Keep a Little Soul” and “You and Me (Clubhouse Version)” as previews for the box set, which comes out on Sept. 28. An American Treasure spans outtakes from Petty and the Heartbreakers' debut album recorded in 1976 through live tracks recorded in 2016.

Petty died in October 2017, just a week after he wrapped up a tour with the Heartbreakers. Since then, the remaining members – led by Petty's longtime bandmate and collaborator Mike Campbell – have worked with Petty's widow to assemble the upcoming collection, which includes lesser-known album tracks along with alternate versions, outtakes and live cuts.

And there's probably more on the way. Campbell recently said they're digging into the archives for a possible live album that was recorded at the Fillmore in San Francisco in 1997. He also said they're looking into finally releasing an expanded version of Petty's 1994 solo LP, Wildflowers , a project that was in the works before Petty died.

Campbell also said he's not dismissing the idea of playing with the other Heartbreakers again. “I just couldn’t think about doing that,” he said. “I thought it would just be too sad since we’d be missing our older brother. ... Of course we’ll play again someday. We love each other too much not to do that.”



