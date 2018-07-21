You Could Be in the Next Tom Petty Video

The video for " Keep a Little Soul ," the first single from Tom Petty 's An American Treasure box set, features lots of never-before-seen footage of the singer and his band the Heartbreakers. For the follow-up, they're asking fans to share their memories of Petty, which could potentially be included in a clip for the song, whose name has yet to be revealed.

"We are making a very special music video in honor of Tom Petty and his profound 40-year relationship with his fans and we would love for you to help us," reads a message on his website . "We invite you to share your favorite moment with Tom and the band. A picture you took with Tom, a favorite video moment from a show, or any expression of love for the band that you have photographed and cherished."

Files can only be in one of five photo or video formats and cannot be larger than 20 MB.

The Deluxe Edition of An American Treasure , which arrives Sept. 28, features four CDs of 60 live and studio recordings, many of which have never before been released. Compiled by Petty's widow Dana, daughter Adria, Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench and longtime engineer Ryan Ulyate, the box will include a 52-page book with track-by-track liner notes and many rare and previously unpublished photos of Petty and the band.

In addition, there will also be a two-CD Standard Edition that contains 26 songs, a six-LP Vinyl Edition and a Super Deluxe Edition that adds 32 pages of essays and photos, a lithograph of the box set cover, reproductions of Petty's handwritten lyrics and a numbered certificate of authenticity.