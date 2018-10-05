New Tom Petty Set, ‘The Best of Everything,’ to Be Released

A new two-disc Tom Petty set will be coming out on Nov. 16.

The Best of Everything is being hailed in a press release as his "first career-spanning hits compilation," and includes songs from his recordings with the Heartbreakers, Mudcrutch and his solo career.

The lead single, which you can hear below, is an alternate version of the title track, a ballad from 1985's Southern Accents that contains an additional verse. The other previously unavailable tune is "For Real," which the press release describes as "poignant and autobiographical."

In addition to the 38-song CD and digital edition, The Best of Everything will also be available as a four-LP set, both in black and limited-edition colored vinyl, on Dec.7. The set features an essay by Cameron Crowe. Pre-orders will receive an immediate download of the title track.

News of The Best of Everything 's arrival comes only a week after the release of An American Treasure , a 60-song box set that shines a spotlight on Petty's live recordings, deeper cuts and unreleased songs.

Last month, Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell suggested that more archival projects could be on the way, including a retrospective of their 1997 20-date run at the Fillmore and the oft-discussed double-album version of 1994's Wildflowers .

Geffen Records/UMe

Tom Petty, 'The Best of Everything' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. "Free Fallin’"

2. "Mary Jane’s Last Dance"

3. "You Wreck Me"

4. "I Won’t Back Down"

5. "Saving Grace"

6. "You Don’t Know How It Feels"

7. "Don’t Do Me Like That"

8. "Listen to Her Heart"

9. "Breakdown"

10. "Walls (Circus)"

11. "The Waiting"

12. "Don’t Come Around Here No More"

13. "Southern Accents"

14. "Angel Dream (No. 2)"

15. "Dreamville"

16. "I Should Have Known It"

17. "Refugee"

18. "American Girl"

19. "The Best of Everything" (Alt. Version)

Disc 2

1. "Wildflowers"

2. "Learning to Fly"

3. "Here Comes My Girl"

4. "The Last DJ"

5. "I Need to Know"

6. "Scare Easy"

7. "You Got Lucky"

8. "Runnin’ Down a Dream"

9. "American Dream Plan B"

10. "Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around" (feat. Stevie Nicks)

11. "Trailer"

12. "Into the Great Wide Open"

13. "Room at the Top"

14. "Square One"

15. "Jammin’ Me"

16. "Even the Losers"

17. "Hungry No More"

18. "I Forgive It All"

19. "For Real"