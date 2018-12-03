Todd Rundgren Announces ‘The Individualist’ Book and Tour

Todd Rundgren has plans for a unique tour beginning in the spring: "The Individualist" will be centered on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee's upcoming autobiography, and will include dates in North America, Europe and Japan.

The Individualist: Digressions, Dreams and Dissertations arrives on Dec. 21 and consists of Rundgren "reflecting on both his phenomenal career as well as his rollercoaster of a personal life," according to a news release. The setlist will mirror the time frame captured in the book, which runs through 1996.

"I'm trying to create something that's somewhat theatrical in the sense there’ll probably be a lot of video in the show and most of the material will certainly be familiar to my devoted fan base," Rundgren told Billboard . "We have photos and stuff that have never been made public very much, so if I can find some of those rarities they'll make it into the show somehow."

Dates begin with four shows in Europe, then back-to-back concerts in 10 North American venues, starting on April 10-11 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta. After performing on May 12-13 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, he'll head to Japan for a pair of shows. He hopes to schedule concurrent book signings with this tour, as well.

Tickets, which will be sold for single shows or in a two-day package, go on sale to the general public at 10AM local time on Dec. 10, with presale for Citi cardmembers beginning at 10AM local time on Dec. 4. You can get full details at his website .

The Individualist contains more than "200 pages of recollections, structured into bite-sized three-paragraph chapters, about Rundgren's encounters with rock royalty including Janis Joplin , Brian Wilson , Ringo Starr , Patti Smith , the New York Dolls, Meat Loaf , and many more along with numerous photos never before published," according to the release.

Rundgren says he's also planning to issue live audio and video from his recent reunion tour with Utopia, though no other release details are available yet.

Todd Rundgren, 'The Individualist' 2019 World Tour Dates

4/1 – Duisburg, Germany, Theater am Mareintor

4/2 – Hamburg, Germany, Laeiszhalle

4/3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso

4/6 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo

4/10-11 – Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

4/13-14 – Washington, DC, State Theatre

4/16-17 – New York, NY, Town Hall

4/19-20 – Boston, MA, Berklee Performance Center

4/23-24 – Chicago, IL, Athenaeum Theatre

4/27-28 – Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

5/1-2 – Philadelphia, PA, Fillmore

5/5-6 – Cleveland, OH, Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

5/9-10 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

5/12-13 – San Francisco, CA, Palace of Fine Arts

5/22 – Tokyo, Japan, Sumida Triphony Hall

5/23 – Osaka, Japan, NHK Hall



