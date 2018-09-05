Are You Ready to Cheer on Our Utica Comets?

Who's ready for hockey season in Utica? Are you excited for the games and ready to spend some time in the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium??

I don't know about you, but my favorite part of fall is the fact that hockey is back! And it's even better when we have our own local team to cheer for - The Utica Comets. As we get ready for the 6th season of Utica Comets hockey, it's time to start thinking about and planning for the games. What I mean is, it's time to figure out what games you want to make it to, and when you're free to see the action in person at the Utica AUD.

If you're not a season ticket holder, this is just for you - The news you want to hear. I stumbled upon this on Twitter this morning (although, it was actually posted September 4th). The Utica Comets' Twitter Account announced that individual game tickets are going on sale September 8th.

So if there are certain games you want to make sure you get tickets for, this Saturday will be the day to purchase them. According to the Utica Comets this is the chance for fans to purchase tickets to ANY of the 38 home games this season and also a chance to purchase tickets to the pre-season home game against the Binghamton Devils on Friday, September 28th. The Utica Comets say:

Tickets will be sold exclusively in-person at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office beginning at 10 a.m. They will only be sold at the Labatt Blue Box Office (facing Auditorium Dr.). Tickets will be opened up to online purchases (EmpireStateTix.com) and phone orders (1-315-790-9070) at noon.

Pricing ranges from $20 value tickets to $32 for seats right on the glass. You can get more details on ticket pricing by visiting: UticaComets.com . You may also want to take a look at the Comets' home game schedule if you plan on purchasing tickets - That way you can buy tickets now for the games you have to be at throughout the season. You can see their schedule at: UticaComets.com/Games

BONUS VIDEO:

[UticaComets.com - Individual Game Tickets]