Tips For Shopping At The World’s Largest Yardsale

The World's Largest Yard Sale is this weekend at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. Do you want to make sure you get the best bang for your buck? Here's a few tips.

1) Research Online

Technology allows us to always be connected. Why not take advantage of this and research what you're buying? You don't want to overpay, but you definitely want something at a steal too.

2) Time Your Shopping

One of the best times to visit a garage sale is early. Big-ticket items such as TVs, stereos, and furniture will likely be sold within the first couple of hours. If you're looking to score these, plan on being there early.

3) Bring Plenty Of Small Bills

Remember, you may have a $50 on you or something. Try to make change before you show up. That way it's easier to pay for items.

4) Negoatie

Most sellers price their items high knowing that they will be talked down, so never pay sticker price. Always be willing to ask for a lower price.

5) Make Sure You Have Room

If you're bringing a large vehicle, make sure you have room inside. If you are shopping, you want to have as much space as possible.

****ENTRY FEE****

Remember, we charge $2 at the gates.