Tip The Bill Challenge Hits CNY

The latest viral trend has come to Central New York. It's called the " Tip The Bill Challenge " and it could mean a sweet tip for waiters and waitresses.

The challenge is so simple: You go out to eat, and when you get the bill, you tip the total amount to the waiter or waitress.

It costs you double what it would cost you to eat out, but hey, you get to finally do one of those internet challenges.

If you're going to put a picture of your receipt on the internet, make sure there isn't any personal information on there! There are already thousands of these on instagram. Look for them using the hashtag #TipTheBillor #TipTheBillChallenge."

Happy Tipping!

