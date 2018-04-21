Tina Fey and Amy Schumer Are ‘SNL’ Season 43’s Final Hosts

Donald Glover may be hosting SNL next month alone, but he won’t be taking May solo. The final Season 43 hosts and musical guests have been announced, including four extremely talented women.

Per SNL ’s official confirmation, the May 12 show will see I Feel Pretty star Amy Schumer returning as host with musical guest Kacey Musgraves . The comedian last hosted in 2015 . Elsewhere, the Season 43 finale on May 19 will feature former SNL writer and star Tina Fey making her sixth hosting turn, joined by musical guest Nicki Minaj . Technically, the finale will mark Fey’s fifth solo outing, after double-hosting with Amy Poehler in 2015 .

As previously reported , Atlanta and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover will kick off the month with his hosting debut on May 5, joined by musical guest Childish Gambino (which is also Donald Glover, but shh). Not un-coincidentally, Glover got his start writing on Fey’s 30 Rock and even made a few appearances. Schumer also briefly guested in an episode of the NBC comedy, which chronicled a fictional SNL -type series. Mind (partially) blown.

We’ll be devoid of fresh SNL until May, but check out a deleted short from John Mulaney’s recent episode below, and stay tuned for Glover, Schumer and Fey next month.