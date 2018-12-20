Time Magazine Names Best Place To Live In NY

Time Magazine's annual list of the best places to live in every state is out and the best place to live in NY might surprise you.

Time looks at several factors to determine what town/city is the best in every state.

Population, average household income and average home listing price all played a part in how the list was made.

The winner in New York?

Amherst

Here's what they had to say about Amherst:

"In New York’s western corner, Amherst is a hub for students from the University of Buffalo, Daemen College, Erie Community College, and Bryant and Stratton College. A 15-minute drive from Buffalo (and only 15 minutes from Canada), it’s in close proximity to Niagara, while boasting a great education system and very low crime rate of its own. There’s also plenty of history: Amherst State Park has a Veterans Memorial and the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, a 3.5-acre recreation of America’s earliest days, features objects dating back to the pre-American Revolution era."

Amherst has a population of 126,096, a median household income of $74,631 and a median home listing price of $269,900.

What do you think of the choice?

You can see the full list at Time.com/money .