Tick Carrying Deadly Powassan Virus Found In Upstate New York

A deadly tick-spread virus that causes dangerous brain swelling has resurfaced in Upstate New York. Here's what to look out for:

According to WRRV, the Columbia County Department of Health confirmed a Hudson Valley resident was diagnosed with the Powassan virus.

The Powassan virus is spread by the same deer tick that carries Lyme disease. Powassan, which in some cases has been fatal, attacks the nervous system and can cause dangerous brain swelling."

The scary part, there is no cure for the virus. Signs and symptoms of infection can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures and memory loss. If you have any of this, seek medical assistance at once.

You can reduce your risk of being infected by taking the following precautions:

1) Using tick repellents

2) Wearing long sleeves and pants

3) Avoiding bushy and wooded areas

4) Thorough tick checks after spending time outdoors.