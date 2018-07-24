Three Young Children Killed In Tragic House Fire in Rome

Three children are dead following a tragic house fire in Oneida County.

According to State Police, a 911 call came in at approximately 11:48 p.m. Monday for a report of a structure fire on Pine Haven Circle in Rome.

Upon arrival Troopers and fire crews observed heavy fire conditions. A family of six people lived at the residence.

25-year-old Patrick Croad, 24-year-old Gabrielle Croad and 1-year-old Kaydence Croad were all transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center for treatment. Both Gabrielle and Kaydence suffered severe burns.

4-year-old Eliesse Croad, 3-year-old Patrick Croad III and 2-year-old Temprince Croad were all found deceased inside the residence.

The City of Rome Fire Department’s Cause & Origin Team is assisting with determining the cause of the fire.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, City of Rome Fire Department, New London Fire Department, Vienna Fire Department, Oneida County Mobile Crisis Assessment Team and the Oneida County Medical Examiners Office.