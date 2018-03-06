Threat At Utica College Is An Ongoing Investigation

Utica College's campus is back open today after students spent hours on lockdown on Monday following a threat of violence against the college.

Utica Police Chief Mark Williams says the investigation into the threat is ongoing.

Williams says they're working with the Oneida County District Attorney's Office to identify a suspect. He says whoever called in the threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and hopefully they can make an example of that person. Williams says an active shooter drill held at the college in January helped prepare them for yesterday's response.

Williams also thanked the law enforcement members who responded to the campus.

He says law enforcement will remain on the UC campus today.

Utica College President Laura Casamento says while some may not agree with the decision to resume classes today, the college feels there is a need to provide structure and support for students

Casamento says she's proud of the way students are handling the situation.

She says faculty members are encouraged to be supportive of and lenient with students who feel they are unable to attend classes today or who need more time to process what has happened.