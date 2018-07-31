The amount of money New York State (NYS) collected in traffic tickets in 2017 is unbelievable. Check out the top 11 towns in Herkimer County where your lead foot will get you a ticket.

About $250 million in fines and fees for traffic tickets and other violations were issued in NYS in 2017 according to the NYS Comptrollers office via Syracuse.com . Don't be another statistic! Follow the rules of the road!

Top 11 town courts in Herkimer County who collected the most in traffic fines for 2017.

11: Town Of Russia

$27,878

10: Town Of Columbia

$28,216

9: Town Of Little Falls

$114,630

8: Town Of Webb

$133,046

7: Village Of Ilion

$136,165

6: Town Of Herkimer

$158,597

5: Town Of German Flatts

$173,259

4: Town Of Danube

$189,589

3: Village Of Herkimer

$313,023

2: Town Of Frankfort

$397,243

1: Town Of Schuyler

$707,807

According to Esurance , New York takes the third spot in the top 10 states where you’re most likely to see flashing lights in your rearview mirror:

1.Ohio

2. Pennsylvania

3. New York

4. California

5. Texas

6. Georgia

7. Virginia (sorry, lovers)

8. North Carolina

9. Massachusetts

10. Connecticut

[Source: NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli via Michelle Breidenbach at Syracuse.com and Esurance ]