‘The Walking Dead’ Unleashes Full Season 9 Trailer at Comic-Con

Yesterday, AMC gave us a little taste of the zombie-drama to come with a quick teaser for The Walking Dead Season 9. On the heels of today’s Comic-Con panel, the first full trailer for the pivotal upcoming season has landed online, offering a sneak peek at the survivor factions as they attempt to forge a new, more peaceful life with one another in the wake of Negan’s reign of terror.

Negan’s wrath may have been contained (for now), but Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Maggie and Carol — and all the other survivors — are still feeling the weight of their decision to lock him up at the end of Season 8. Not everyone was on board with that choice, though, which has shaken up the group’s dynamic a bit.

Angela Kang has taken over as showrunner of The Walking Dead , promising to put the female characters at the forefront of the narrative in the upcoming season, premiering on October 7 on AMC. Season 9 will be a pretty major one for the long-running series, as both Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) are officially exiting the show — and we highly doubt they’ll be safely riding off into the sunset. Norman Reedus’ Daryl, who wasn’t given much to do last season, will have an expanded role moving forward. But Carol also didn’t have much of a story in Season 8 — something we hope to see change now that Rick and Maggie are leaving the series.