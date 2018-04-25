The Tall Ships are coming. You can see a spectacular fleet of historic tall ships when they make their first port appearance in Buffalo.

For the first time in history, at least 7 Tall Ships will simultaneously grace the Buffalo waterfront during the Port of Call: Buffalo festival at Canalside. Over 125,000 visitors are excepted to experience the free event July 4-7, 2019 that could bring up to $8 million to the local economy.

Visitors will have the opportunity to not only view the Tall Ships, but board and explore as well. A Parade of Sail, live entertainment, historical exhibits, artisan food and beverages are planned for the weekend festivities.

"Reflecting its past as the Queen City of the Great Lakes and paying tribute to the 21st century rebirth of its waterfront, we are excited to bring the Tall Ships Challenge to Buffalo and honor a city that played a role in maritime history as one of the North's largest trade ports. We are thrilled to recognize Buffalo's long, peaceful relationship and shared waters with Canada" said Bert Rogers, Executive Director, Tall Ships America.

The Tall Ship Challenge is an annual series of tall ship races and festivals on the Great Lakes and the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf coasts.

Get details and a schedule of events when the Tall Ships stop in Buffalo at Portofcallbuffalo.org.

Tall Ships