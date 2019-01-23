The Super Bowl 53 Winner, According to Vegas (the Skinny Pig)

When it comes to animals predicting the outcome of the Super Bowl, you can keep all your lobsters and octopi and what-have-you.

We found a true champion of prognostication in Vegas the Skinny Pig. Currently in residence at the Pets Supplies Plus store on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, Vegas may not have much hair, but he's got credibility. Lots of animals have forecasted the Big Game in recent years, with varying degrees of success. But, let's face it: everyone trusts Vegas the most.

First, some background. a Skinny Pig (not to be confused with the Nude Mouse or the Naked Mole Rat ) is a special breed of hairless Guinea Pig. Due to their exposed pelt, they eat more than normal Guinea Pigs in order to maintain their warmth.

So, it came to pass that we laid out two small piles of food for Vegas--one in front of a Rams logo and one in front of a Patriots logo. Which pile of food (and which team) would Vegas pick?

With Super Bowl 53 on the way, and the importance of the big game in mind, Vegas took his time arriving at a decision, as you'll see in the video, which was edited with short attention spans in mind.

The two-and-a-half minute ordeal was chopped to about :40 of heart-pounding action, and, when all was said and done, Vegas went with...the "under-pig" Los Angeles Rams. Sorry about that, Tom Brady.

Here's our story as told by Utica's NBC-TV affiliate: