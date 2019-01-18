The first all-girl Boy Scout troop is about to get underway in Western New York, and recruitment is underway.

In a first for New York State, a Boy Scout troop in will made up of all girls. Troop 2019 in Fairport, near Rochester, held an Open House to recruit girls between the ages of 10 and 17 to the new troop. You can get more information about the troop at their website: troop2019fairport.org

The Boys Scouts of America announced the decision to change the name of their Boy Scouting program, which had been for boys aged 10 - 17, to Scouts BSA in mid-2018. Other scouting programs, like Cubs Scouts, also began accepting girls at the same time.

When announcing the open house, scout leaders said, " Scouts BSA is the very same program and set of opportunities that you have always known as Boy Scouts. The great news is that girls now have the same set of opportunities to participate and earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout."

Scouts USA offers boys and girls the opportunity to earn Merit Badges in skills including archery, welding, and wilderness survival. Scouts have the chance to participate in outdoor adventures as well, including hiking and camping.

[H/T WYRK.com]