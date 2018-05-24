Two new westerns coming out this year are looking to turn the genre upside down. There’s Robert Pattinson’s deadpan comedy Damsel this summer, and then there’s The Sisters Brothers, another dark comedic take on the American frontier from French filmmaker Jacques Audiard.

Set in 1851 Oregon, Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly play a pair of brothers in the killing business, but this is nothing like the last hired gun Phoenix played. The two are Eli and Charlie Sisters, or better known around town as the Sisters Brothers. After scaring a woman into opening her safe, the duo’s next job is to track down and kill a prospector (Jake Gyllenhaal doing a funky accent). There’s also a chemist played by Riz Ahmed who’s come up with an innovative way to mine for gold.