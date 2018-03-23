If you’re a cinephile who’s got a few thousand bucks lying around, you’re in luck. A bunch of Stanley Kubrick memorabilia is being auctioned off at the end of the month, and most exciting among the items is a never-before-seen longer cut of The Shining .

The filmmaker’s former assistant and longtime friend Emilio D’Alessandro is holding an auction through Italian website Aste Bolaffi (h/t Bloody Disgusting ). The collection includes dozens of awesome items any Kubrick fan (or any movie fan, really) would love to own, like first edition 2001 posters, the coat Tom Cruise wore in Eyes Wide Shut , a military hat from Barry Lyndon , Jack Torrence’s iconic Shining jacket, and Kubrick’s handwritten notes. But most eye-catching is an extremely rare cut of The Shining with a never-seen deleted scene.

Item number 23 on the website’s auction list is described as a “long cut of The Shining containing a scene in which Wendy, played by Shelley Alexis Duvall, carries Danny, played by little Danny Lloyd. These cuts, given by Kubrick to D’Alessandro, are particularly rare because the director notoriously burned all the leftovers at the conclusion of the editing.” The cut is being auctioned off for 3,000 euros, approximately $3,700. Have you emptied your savings account yet? Applied for a new credit card? Do it. Then please share the details of this scene with us and the world.

Check out the full list of Kubrick items over at Aste Bolaffi and get yourself the original Eyes Wide Shut clapperboard and carpet squares from the Overlook’s Colorado Lounge you know you need in your life.