A Prequel to ‘The Sandlot’ Is in Development

Although it made just $33 million in theaters, The Sandlot has evolved into a beloved cult hit among Millennials who grew up watching the film over and over on cable through the 1990s. (My sister-in-law gave out Sandlot -themed shirts to everyone in her wedding party with Smalls’ face and FOR-EV-ER on the front, so I can personally confirm just how much some folks love this movie.) There are already two direct-to-video sequels to The Sandlot , including one (2007’s The Sandlot: Heading Home ) that involves time travel! (A baseball player gets conked on the noggin and wakes up back in 1976 back on the sandlot.) So how about a prequel!

Deadline reports that shortly after The Sandlot ’s 25th anniversary, Fox is developing a prequel:

David Mickey Evans, the original’s writer and director, attached to co-write the script with Austin Reynolds. Details on the film’s plot are under wraps, but I hear it involves the legend of the beast from the first iteration.

“The Beast,” for those who are unfamiliar, is the mean dog that lives in the yard behind the sandlot. Any ball that winds up back there is gone forever (FOR-EV-ER), because the Beast keeps kids from retrieving them. Then a special ball, signed by Babe Ruth, winds up in the Beast’s domain; its rescue prompts the back half of the plot.

The ending kind of resolves the Beast stuff as a big misunderstanding, so I’m not entirely sure what the “legend” could be in greater, feature-length detail. But there’s so many things a Sandlot prequel could be about! Like hey, how did all that sand get in that lot? Or what about a film that involves the creation of baseball by Abner Doubleday? There are many possibilities.