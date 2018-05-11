‘The Predator’ Trailer: The Year’s Must-See Horror Reboot

And sure enough, here is Jacob Tremblay, receiving a package with Predator stuff, then accidentally using it to bring a Predator ship down to our planet. And then, well, all heck breaks loose in The Predator, the long-awaited update of the classic horror action franchise. This version is directed by Shane Black, who had a small role in the original Predator and, of course, is the writer of Lethal Weapon and the director of Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys. Should be a perfect mix of subject and filmmaker.