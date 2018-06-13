‘The Nun’ From ‘The Conjuring’ Is Back To Haunt You In Creepy First Teaser Trailer
She’s baaaack. You know who, that creepy nun who lurked in the shadows of The Conjuring 2. She’s getting her very own spinoff to detail the origin story of the demon Valak inhabiting her body.
Corin Hardy’s (The Hallow) prequel jumps back to 1950s Romania to follow a young novitiate, Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga, the sister of Conjuring star Vera Farmiga) as she discovers the evil force. The first trailer makes use of dark, shadowy corridors – perfect places for Bonnie Aarons’ freaky nun to hide in! – and eerie liturgical music right out of Eyes Wide Shut. It also opens with some instructions: “Make sure you watch to the end.” OK, that must mean there’s some addition footage or a little Easter egg snuck in after the title card, right? Nope. Warner Bros. just doesn’t trust people to sit and watch the entirety of a minute and a half trailer. (The jump scare at the end is good, but do people need directions to watch… the video they clicked on to watch?)
Here’s the official synopsis:
When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.
As someone who wasn’t a fan of the second Conjuring but enjoyed the nun scares, this spinoff has me hopeful. James Wan did a great job turning Aarons’ Marilyn Manson-like nun into a disturbing vision – the scene with Vera Farmiga and the nun painting is the best in the film. I just hope Hardy can expand that into a full feature. The Nun, which features the return of Aarons and also stars Demian Bichir, returns to haunt your nightmares September 7.
