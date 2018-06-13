She’s baaaack. You know who, that creepy nun who lurked in the shadows of The Conjuring 2 . She’s getting her very own spinoff to detail the origin story of the demon Valak inhabiting her body.

Corin Hardy’s (The Hallow) prequel jumps back to 1950s Romania to follow a young novitiate, Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga, the sister of Conjuring star Vera Farmiga) as she discovers the evil force. The first trailer makes use of dark, shadowy corridors – perfect places for Bonnie Aarons’ freaky nun to hide in! – and eerie liturgical music right out of Eyes Wide Shut. It also opens with some instructions: “Make sure you watch to the end.” OK, that must mean there’s some addition footage or a little Easter egg snuck in after the title card, right? Nope. Warner Bros. just doesn’t trust people to sit and watch the entirety of a minute and a half trailer. (The jump scare at the end is good, but do people need directions to watch… the video they clicked on to watch?)