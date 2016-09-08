The Number On The Toaster Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Does

Most people who enjoy toast, for years, have been under the impression that the number dial on the toaster, indicates the level how toasted you want your bread. Others believe that the number indicates the number of minutes your bread is toasted.

After reading this information from buzzfeed.com , toasters don’t have timing chips - they have a bi-metallic strip: two pieces of metal, which heat up and expand at different rates, so the strip slowly begins to curl – the dial changes how far that strip has to curve before it triggers the component that makes the toast pop up.

So there is your myth debunking for today.